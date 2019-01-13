Pregame Chill? Chargers Reportedly Complain About Cold Before Kickoff

The Chargers aren’t in Los Angeles (or San Diego, or whatever) anymore, folks.

Much of the talk ahead of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Chargers and the New England Patriots has centered around the weather. The game will be played in sub-freezing temperatures — some the Patriots seemingly felt inclined to make the Chargers aware of.

And while it still feels like people are making too much of the weather, the New England winter nevertheless might be impacting Philip Rivers and Co.

Check out this tweet from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe:

Overheard some Chargers on the field complaining about the cold during pregame warmups. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 13, 2019

Make of that what you will

Listen, it’s going to be cold at Gillette, and there’s no question that an LA-based team will be negatively impacted. But let’s not act like the Patriots somehow are impervious to chilly weather.

