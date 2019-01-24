Raiders QB Derek Carr Challenges ‘First Take’ Hosts To UFC Fight

Derek Carr is tired of the talking heads, and apparently he’s decided to take matters into his own hands.

The Oakland Raiders quarterback has called on UFC president Dana White to set up a fight with ESPN’s Max Kellerman and maybe even his “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith as well.

@ufc @danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer…. You don’t know me… stop lying. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

Smith and Kellerman have been critical of the three-time Pro-Bowl selection on their show and it appears it has struck a nerve with Carr. Just in case this hypothetical fight happens between the signal-caller and television personalities, Bovada has released odds for both competitors.

Raiders’ QB @derekcarrqb has asked for a UFC fight with @stephenasmith. Bovada released odds on a potential Stephen A. Smith vs. Derek Carr fight. Stephen A. Smith -130 Derek Carr -110 So there’s that….. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2019

While Bovada is favoring Carr in this bout, the odds are much closer than probably expected.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports