Raiders QB Derek Carr Challenges ‘First Take’ Hosts To UFC Fight

Derek Carr is tired of the talking heads, and apparently he’s decided to take matters into his own hands.
The Oakland Raiders quarterback has called on UFC president Dana White to set up a fight with ESPN’s Max Kellerman and maybe even his “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith as well.
Smith and Kellerman have been critical of the three-time Pro-Bowl selection on their show and it appears it has struck a nerve with Carr. Just in case this hypothetical fight happens between the signal-caller and television personalities, Bovada has released odds for both competitors.
While Bovada is favoring Carr in this bout, the odds are much closer than probably expected.
