Rams’ Jared Goff Plans To Treat Super Bowl LIII Like Any Other Game

Less than three years after being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, Jared Goff now finds himself on football’s biggest stage.

The 24-year-old quarterback will lead the Los Angeles Rams into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their Super Bowl LIII clash with the New England Patriots. While the stakes, obviously, couldn’t be higher, Goff plans to treat the 2018 season finale like any other game.

