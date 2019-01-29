Rams’ Brandin Cooks Isn’t Convinced Patriots’ Tom Brady Has Lost A Step

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman made waves this week when he said “age has taken a toll” on Tom Brady, and it seems that former New England Patriot, and current Ram Brandin Cooks disagrees.

Cooks was asked during his media availability Monday night during Super Bowl Opening Night about his former quarterback. After being told about Robey-Coleman’s comments, the 25-year-old was asked if he thinks that Brady has lost a step.

“Absolutely not, no, no,” Cooks said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Christopher Price.

Although Cooks may not be donning Pats gear anymore, it’s nice to see he still has love for his former QB.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images