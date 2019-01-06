Ravens Players Wear Masks To Playoff Game Because They’re Just So Cool

The NFL is comprised of adult men playing football. We’re not telling you anything you don’t know.

But if you didn’t know any better, you’d think the league had been taken over by a bunch of adolescents playing Trick-or-Treat.

It all started Saturday afternoon, when Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton showed up to his team’s wild card game against the Houston Texans wearing a clown mask. Now, that troll made sense, as Texans corner Johnathan Joseph previously called Hilton a “clown.”

(Hilton went on to catch five balls for 85 yards in the Colts’ 21-7 win.)

But then Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens players showed up to their game against the Los Angeles Chargers wearing various kinds of masks. We think the masks are a nod to “The Purge” movie and TV series, but regardless, the point is the Ravens wore masks to a playoff game.

Check this out:

Sooo cool. Sooo intimidating.

Should the Ravens eventually lose to the Chargers, you can bet they’ll take flack for confusing an NFL playoff game for All Hallow’s Eve.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images