Ray Bourque Family Foundation Holds First Black And White Gala

Ray Bourque and his family put on a party for a good cause Wednesday night.

The Bourque Family Foundation hosted its first Black and White Gala at Boston Harbor Hotel with the proceeds going to benefit the Melmark School in Andover, Mass.

The Melmark School is a school that services children and adults who have “autism spectrum disorders, acquired brain injury, neurological diseases and disorders, dual diagnosis and severe challenging behaviors in the Greater Boston area.”

The former Boston Bruins defenseman started his foundation two years ago and after hosting a golf tournament and a road race, his wife decided it was time for something a little more formal.

To see the sights and sounds from the Bourque Family Foundation’s Black and White Gala, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images