Real Madrid Vs Girona Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Game Online

Real Madrid and Girona are about to become very familiar with one another.

The teams will face off Thursday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg of their Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) quarterfinal series. Real Madrid hopes to win by a large-enough margin at home in order to have the luxury of resting key players Jan. 31 when they visit Girona in the return leg of the quarterfinal.

Real Madrid likely will be without goalkeeper Keylor Navas, center back Jesus Vallejo and forwards Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio due to various injuries.

The teams will meet again Feb. 17 in La Liga (Spain’s first division).

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Real Madrid versus Girona game in English and beIN SPORTS en Español will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Thursday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV