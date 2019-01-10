Red Sox Add 10 (More) Non-Roster Invitees To 2019 Spring Training Roster

The Boston Red Sox’s 2019 spring training roster got a couple new faces added to it Thursday.

Boston already announced 10 non-roster invitees who would be invited to camp with the big league club, and the defending World Series champions added 10 more names to the list.

Here are the newest non-roster invitees, per the club’s announcement:

C Austin Rei

RHP Mike Shawaryn

OF Bryce Brentz

OF Rusney Castillo

OF Tate Matheny

OF Cole Sturgeon

3B Bobby Dalbec

SS C.J. Chatham

Util Chad De La Guerra

1B Josh Ockimey

Red Sox fans will be aware of both Castillo and Brentz, who both have spent time with Boston during their baseball careers.

As for the rest of the invitees, the main one to keep an eye on is Dalbec. The 23-year-old was impressive last year, crushing 32 home runs and 35 doubles in time spent between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland. It’s unlikely the No. 5 prospect in Boston’s system breaks camp with the club as he’ll need more time in the minors to hone his approach at the plate and cut down on his strikeout rate.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images