Red Sox Add 10 Non-Roster Invitees To 2019 Spring Training Roster

The Boston Red Sox are less than three months removed from winning the 2018 World Series, yet they’re already looking toward spring training, where under-the-radar players often emerge as future major league contributors.
The Red Sox announced Thursday that they’ve added 10 non-roster invitees to their 2019 spring training roster. The list includes six pitchers and four position players.
Here are the players, per the Red Sox’s announcement:
Juan Centeno, C
Óscar Hernández, C
Gorkys Hernández, OF
Tony Renda, IF
Zach Putnam, RHP
Erasmo Ramírez, RHP
Carson Smith, RHP
Josh Smith, RHP
Domingo Tapia, RHP
Ryan Weber, RHP
It’ll be interesting to see if any of these players break camp with the defending champions. It’s certainly possible, especially with Boston’s bullpen still in flux, but they’d first need to be added to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster, which currently consists of 39 players.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
