Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics Team Up To For $75K Donation To Mass. Coast Guard Members

The Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics are banding together in order to help the Massachusetts military members being affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

The three teams on Friday announced a joint $75,000 to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, which is offering assistance Massachusetts members of the United States Coast Guard. The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military currently on duty without pay.

The Red Sox Foundation, Boston Bruins Foundation and Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation are all donating $25,000 each to help those in the Bay State who aren’t being paid at this time.

“It’s heartbreaking to see our Coast Guard struggling to make ends meet, relying on food pantry programs and other charitable services to get by,” Red Sox Foundation chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “The government has failed these service members and their families, and we feel a responsibility to do what we can to help fill the void. We hope this donation provides additional aid to the more than 2,000 Coast Guard members in the Commonwealth.”

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images