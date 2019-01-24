Red Sox Fans Have Tough Time Watching Joe Kelly Put On Dodgers Jersey

Given the excruciatingly slow pace of the Major League Baseball offseason, you might have forgotten that Joe Kelly found a new home this winter.

Well, Kelly’s new ball club delivered a clear reminder Wednesday night, much to the chagrin of Boston fans across Red Sox Nation.

Kelly, who was lights out throughout the Red Sox’s postseason run to a World Series title, inked a three-year deal with his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers in late December. The right-hander was a fan favorite throughout his tenure in Boston, so it doesn’t come as much surprise that Sox supporters were bummed to see him don new threads.

Look on the bright side, Red Sox fans. While Kelly took his talents west, Boston was able to re-sign fellow World Series heroes Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce.

Not to mention, it won’t be terribly long until Kelly visits his former club, as the Dodgers will be at Fenway Park in mid-July.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports