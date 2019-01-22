Red Sox Not Projected As Top American League Team For 2019 Season

The Boston Red Sox, as you know, not only won a team-best 108 wins, they capped off the 2018 season by winning the World Series title for the fourth time in 15 seasons.

Manager Alex Cora is pretty confident about the success the club will have in his second season on the bench, but oddsmakers aren’t as sure.

OddsShark released the OVER/UNDER for Major League Baseball team wins Tuesday. Although they have Boston at 95 1/2 wins, that number isn’t enough to claim the top spot in the American League.

Take a look:

OVER/UNDER AL team wins for the 2019 MLB season (BetOnline): BOS 95.5

NYY 95.5

TB 84.5

BAL 60.5

TOR 77.5 CLE 90.5

MIN 84.5

CWS 75.5

KC 69.5

DET 67.5 HOU 96.5

LAA 83.5

OAK 83.5

SEA 74.5

TEX 70.5 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 22, 2019

While it’s certainly interesting to have the Red Sox and New York Yankees tied in wins and the Houston Astros topping the AL, you likely can figure out why the teams are pegged where they are, at least for now.

New York has made some moves in the offseason to bolster its squad, while the Astros essentially have the same 103-win team from 2018 returning. The Red Sox already lost Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Craig Kimbrel’s future still is up in the air.

As such, Boston still has J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, Chris Sale and Rick Porcello — to name a few — returning for 2019. So who knows, maybe Cora will make some more history next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images