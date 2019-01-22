Red Sox Not Projected As Top American League Team For 2019 Season

The Boston Red Sox, as you know, not only won a team-best 108 wins, they capped off the 2018 season by winning the World Series title for the fourth time in 15 seasons.
Manager Alex Cora is pretty confident about the success the club will have in his second season on the bench, but oddsmakers aren’t as sure.
OddsShark released the OVER/UNDER for Major League Baseball team wins Tuesday. Although they have Boston at 95 1/2 wins, that number isn’t enough to claim the top spot in the American League.
Take a look:
While it’s certainly interesting to have the Red Sox and New York Yankees tied in wins and the Houston Astros topping the AL, you likely can figure out why the teams are pegged where they are, at least for now.
New York has made some moves in the offseason to bolster its squad, while the Astros essentially have the same 103-win team from 2018 returning. The Red Sox already lost Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Craig Kimbrel’s future still is up in the air.
As such, Boston still has J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, Chris Sale and Rick Porcello — to name a few — returning for 2019. So who knows, maybe Cora will make some more history next season.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP