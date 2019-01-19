Red Sox Now Reconsidering White House Visit Amid Government Shutdown

The Boston Red Sox might not visit the White House after all.
The 2018 World Series champions are scheduled to visit Washington on Feb. 15. But the ongoing government shutdown — which, as of Saturday, was in its 28th day — has the organization reconsidering.
“It’s tough with the government shutdown,” team owner John Henry said Friday at the Red Sox’s annual Winter Weekend, via NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich. “It’s something we’ll be watching.”
Added Red Sox co-owner and chairman Tom Werner: “It’s our intention to go. We went when President (George) Bush honored the team, we went when President (Barack) Obama honored the team, and we look at it as a way to celebrate what the team accomplished. But as John said, it’s awkward if there’s a shutdown.”
And here’s what team president and CEO Sam Kennedy said about the matter Saturday morning:
Red Sox manager Alex Cora also is having second thoughts, but not just because of the shutdown.
“We’ll see what happens,” Cora said Friday, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “There’s a lot of stuff going on right now as far as the government and the shutdown and all that. So we’ll see. And there’s a few things that have come up the last 10 days with Puerto Rico, too. It’s a topic that back home is huge.
“But like I said, if I go, I’ll represent Puerto Rico the right way. I don’t know what kind of platform I’m going to have if I go. It’s not that I’ve changed my mind. But we’ll see what happens in the upcoming days.”
If the Red Sox ultimately elect to visit United States President Donald Trump, they reportedly won’t bring their entire World Series-winning roster. As previous champions also have done, Boston is not requiring its players to attend.
Should the Red Sox decide to go, Henry and members of the team’s front office will make the trip.
“If the team goes, we’ll go,” Henry said, via Drellich.
Brian Johnson, Blake Swihart, Ryan Brasier and Brock Holt are among the players who have publicly committed to visiting the White House.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports
