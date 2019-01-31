Red Sox Pitcher David Price Will Wear New Number In 2019

David Price is switching things up in 2019.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher, who helped lead his team to a Game 5 World Series victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October, is saying goodbye to No. 24, which he sported for his first three seasons in Boston.

There also were some other number changes throughout the team, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

On a cold winter day, here are some #RedSox uniform number changes going into spring training: * David Price now No. 10. * Ron Roenicke shifts from 10 to 30. * Tzu-Wei Lin back to 5. * Bryce Brentz gets 54 this time — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 31, 2019

Price wore No. 14 in his first eight Major League Baseball seasons. But the left-hander had to change numbers once he signed with Boston due it being retired for Jim Rice.

The pitcher went 2-0 in the World Series with a 1.98 ERA. Price gave up seven hits, three earned runs and struck out 10 during that stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images