Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Says He Won’t Attend Team’s White House Visit

When the Boston Red Sox visit the White House on May 9, Mookie Betts won’t be there.

Due to the government shutdown, the Red Sox recently postponed their visit to Washington D.C., where they’ll celebrate their World Series championship. United States President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday to temporarily reopen the government, but the Red Sox appear set on visiting the White House in early May.

The 2018 American League Most Valuable Player won’t be making the trip.

“I won’t be going there,” Betts told The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham on Saturday. “I decided not to.”

Betts joins Rafael Devers as the only other Red Sox player to publicly confirm he won’t attend. Eduardo Rodriguez has said it’s unlikely he’ll go, while Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez remain undecided, according to Abraham.

Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Steve Pearce, Rick Porcello, and Chris Sale are among the players who plan to go.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images