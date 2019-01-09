Relive All Of Tom Brady’s 77 Playoff Touchdowns In Epic Highlight Video

With Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers just days away, what better time to fuel up on some Patriots nostalgia?

NFL’s official Twitter on Tuesday dumped all 77 of Tom Brady’s career playoff touchdowns into one seriously awesome highlight video. From the 2001 divisional-round game against the Oakland Raiders to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady and his teammates have visited the end zone an awful lot in the postseason.

Check this out:

Brady will look to add more TDs to his resume when the Pats host the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

But with a fast and physical LA defense ready to get after the future Hall of Famer, Brady will have his work cut out for him in putting points on the board.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports