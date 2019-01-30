Rex Burkhead Fires Shot At Lane Johnson Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

After the New England Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles, a number of Eagles players and media pundits began to lob grenades at Bill Belichick’s operation for how they conduct their business.

Among the haymakers thrown at Operation Foxboro, was the assertion by one, Lane Johnson, that the five-time Super Bowl champions don’t have any fun and that General Belichick rules Patriot Place with the iron fist of a dictator which can’t work in today’s culture.

Fast forward 12 months and the Patriots once again are preparing for the Super Bowl, something that has become commonplace for those under Belichick’s horrid regime.

While the Patriot Way demands players normally are tight-lipped like manikins, Rex Burkhead had to throw a little shade at Johnson and the Eagles who have been sitting on a couch for three weeks.

What's the biggest misconception about the Patriots? Rex Burkhead: "We have fun, unlike what some people say." — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) January 30, 2019

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images