Rex Ryan Rips Bears Kicker Cody Parkey: ‘I Don’t Feel Sorry For Him’

Rex Ryan isn’t about to shed a tear for Cody Parkey.

The former NFL head coach-turned-ESPN talking head roasted the Chicago Bears kicker Monday morning for his devastating missed field goal Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While most NFL fans feel sympathy for Parkey, who blew a chance to send his team to the NFC divisional round, Ryan is concerned more for the people the kicker let down.

Check out Ryan’s take in the video below:

“I don’t feel sorry for him.” -Rex Ryan on Bears kicker Cody Parkey pic.twitter.com/byhqKtITbu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 7, 2019

Strong words from everyone’s favorite foot enthusiast.

Parkey certainly deserves some criticism, as he failed at the one job he has. However, video replay shows the kick was tipped, so perhaps people have been too quick to condemn the 26-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images