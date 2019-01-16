Richard Jefferson Trolls Celtics Fans With Fuzzy Reminder Of Playoff History

Richard Jefferson remains a Boston Celtics rival even in his basketball afterlife.

The former NBA forward and current analyst of Brooklyn Nets games on the YES Network skewered Celtics fans Monday night at Barclays center by cheerfully reminding them of his postseason success against the team they love. Jefferson made the dig when talking to Celtics fans following the Nets’ 109-102 win.

RJ had to remind Celtics fans real quick 😂 (via regular_guy100/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Seyfe58jek — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 15, 2019

Jefferson was right, sorta. He actually was 3-0 in the postseason against Boston, having featured for the (then) New Jersey Nets in their playoff wins over the Celtics in the 2002 Eastern Conference Finals and the 2003 Eastern Conference semifinals and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

Nevertheless, his point remains valid, and this probably is the last time we’ll write anything about what he has to say.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images