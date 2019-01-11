Rick Nash, Ex-Bruins Winger, Retires Due To Concussion-Related Symptoms

Rick Nash officially is hanging up his skates.

Nash’s agent, Joe Resnick, revealed in a statement Friday that the 34-year-old left wing has decided to retire due to concussion-related symptoms. Nash has been a free agent since the end of last season, which he started with the New York Rangers and finished with the Boston Bruins.

“Due to unresolved issues/symptoms from the concussion sustained last March, Rick Nash will be forced to retire from the game of hockey. Under the advice of his medical team, the risk of further brain injury is far too great if Rick returns to play,” Resnick said in the statement, per ESPN.com. “Rick would like to thank everyone who has supported him during this difficult time period.”

Nash was drafted No. 1 overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2002. He spent nine seasons with the Blue Jackets before being traded to the Rangers prior to the 2012-13 season, then spent five-plus seasons in New York before landing in Boston at the 2018 NHL trade deadline.

Nash suffered several concussions in his career, including one in March that sidelined him for Boston’s final 12 regular-season games. He returned for the Bruins’ playoff run, which ended with a second-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and initially wanted to play this season, Resnick told NHL.com on Friday, before deciding to retire on the advice of his medical team.

Nash totaled 437 goals and 368 assists for 805 points in 1,060 career regular-season games. He reached the 40-goal mark three times — most recently with the Rangers in 2014-15 — and led the NHL in goals (41) in his second season in the league (2003-04).

