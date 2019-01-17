Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Different Mindset In Patriots Postseason

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you thought Rob Gronkowski was blocking a little harder than usual in the New England Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, there might be something to that.

Gronkowski explained why he finds an extra gear for the postseason.

“I mean, it’s the playoffs,” Gronkowski said. “It’s one and done. During the regular season and all, you know you have another game and that, but this is one and done every single play counts.

“Any play at any given time can boost your team into the next round and you see that happening throughout the playoffs too. You see it happen many different times throughout the playoffs, throughout the years that doesn’t happen during the regular season. Like, one little play there, one block there. You’ve got to be on top of your toes and bring it at all times.”

Gronkowski trucked defenders on a 25-yard catch and run Sunday. He also drew a pass interference penalty.

The Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. He had one of his best performances of the season in Week 6 when he caught three passes for 97 yards in the Patriots’ 43-40 win over the Chiefs. Perhaps he can replicate that performance in an otherwise down year for the star tight end.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images