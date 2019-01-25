Rob Gronkowski’s Brother Unsure About Patriots Star’s Post-Super Bowl Plans

With Super Bowl LIII right around the corner, there has been some speculation about whether New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will retire at the end of this season.

In a video posted early Friday morning by TMZ Sports, Rob’s brother, Chris Gronkowski, admitted he believes the Patriots star still is unsure about his future.

“I think that’s a question that I don’t think anybody actually knows the answer to at this point,” Chris said. “There’s so many emotions going throughout a season, throughout an offseason, throughout a game. I think that’s probably the last thing on anybody’s mind right now.”

Chris added: “I couldn’t tell you. I don’t even think at this point that he knows what he’s going to do after this season.”

Chris Gronkowski, a former fullback for the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, added that criticism of his brother, Rob, has been unwarranted this season.

“If you actually watched him play throughout the year, he was crushing people all year,” Chris said. ” … His performance never went down. It was just his stats.”

Rob Gronkowski finished the regular season with 682 receiving yards and three touchdowns while adding another 79 yards in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Back in December, the All-Pro tight end told reporters, “I haven’t been thinking about that at all,” when asked about any retirement plans.

