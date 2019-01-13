Rob Parker Actually Ripped Tom Brady While Patriots QB Was Shredding Chargers

Rob Parker is a clown.

The FS1 talking head (maybe he’s still a sports reporter or something?) is famous for being the biggest Tom Brady hater on the block. And, well, he continued that trend Sunday afternoon in embarrassing fashion.

Brady completed 23 of 29 passes while throwing for 233 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the New England Patriots’ AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Oh, and the Patriots quarterback led his team to a 35-7 halftime lead at Gillette Stadium.

Yet Parker, as Brady was carving up the Chargers, fired off this gem:

Pats winning without Brady. Be honest. Thank God for the running game. Brady will finish with one TD and 250 yards. #hardlyimpressive — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 13, 2019

He also said this:

Smh. So far Chargers defense a no show. Maybe Pats have defensive signals again. https://t.co/mSkt7XijFO — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 13, 2019

We won’t even dignify those with a response.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images