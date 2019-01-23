Rob Parker Blasts Tom Brady, Says He’ll Be Compared To Lance Armstrong

Rob Parker said another stupid thing about the New England Patriots.

Shocking, we know.

The FS1 talking head/bozo/talking bozo had a lot to say about the Patriots on Tuesday during his “Odd Couple” podcast with fellow knucklehead Chris Broussard. For roughly six minutes, Parker went off on how the “cheating” Patriots never will get (nor deserve) credit for their extraordinary accomplishments.

To which Broussard said this: “I believe that they’ve achieved so much, that (overrides the cheating).”

Parker, as you probably can guess, feels much differently.

“That’s not enough for me, I don’t believe in that,” he replied. ” … I still believe that when it’s all said and done, when that disgruntled player who wasn’t taken care of comes out and writes that book and lays it all out on the table, that Tom Brady will be looked at in the same light as Lance Armstrong.

“He’ll be Lance Armstrong without the bicycle.”

"It's hard to embrace a prickly pine of DECEIT & DECEPTION." 🎙️Listen to @RobParkerFS1 clap back at the @Patriots after the team's official Twitter account called Rob out. https://t.co/llZSQkEPeE — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) January 23, 2019

That’s right: Parker believes Brady ultimately will be compared to cycling legend Lance Armstrong. In case you forgot, Armstrong in 2012 was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs.

You can listen to Parker’s rough take at the 6:45 mark in the video below:

Breathe, Patriots fans. Just breathe.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images