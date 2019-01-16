Rob Parker Goes Off On Tom Brady For ‘Mediocre’ Performance Vs. Chargers

Rowdy Rob Parker is at it again, folks.

If you’re familiar with the FS1 talking head’s work, then you know he’s the biggest New England Patriots hater on the block. And Parker’s stupid rhetoric only has increased since New England’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round.

During the latest episode of his “The Odd Couple” podcast with fellow FS1 talking head Chris Broussard, Parker attempted to make the case for why Brady is getting too much credit for his role in Sunday’s win at Gillette Stadium.

“It was Sony Michel’s day, and they’re talking about Tom Brady like always,” Parker began. “It’s always the same narrative. Sony Michel had three touchdowns, all in the first half, which buried the Charters, and they’re talking about Tom Brady throwing six-yard dunks and dinks? That’s what they’re giving him credit for? He was only able to throw it because they opened up the passing game with the run — you know I’m right.

” … Tom Brady had one touchdown — one touchdown — that was a mediocre performance other than all those yards.”

Click the link in the tweet below to listen to Parker’s latest rant:

🎙️@RobParkerFS1: "Sony Michel was the story in that game. He had 3 TDs all in the first half." 🎙️@Chris_Broussard: "Tom Brady had a great game at 41 years old, so why don't you just give him his props?"#Patriots #TomBrady https://t.co/IPZRl3Gn7y — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) January 15, 2019

Props to Broussard for calling Parker out on his nonsense.

Let’s just hope Kyle Van Noy winds up shredding Parker much like he did Max Kellerman, another notorious Patriots hater.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images