Rob Ryan Praises Bill Belichick: ‘So Much Better Than Every Other Coach’

Rob Ryan hasn’t been with the New England organization since the end of the 2003 season, but his memories of Bill Belichick are something New England fans will enjoy hearing.

The older brother of Rex Ryan brother served as a linebackers coach for four seasons and helped lead the Patriots to two Super Bowls. Now, 16 years later, New England is preparing for its ninth Super Bowl appearance against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and Ryan reflected on just how good of a coach Belichick was back then during his appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Tuesday.

“This guy is so much better than every other coach. It’s not fair. He’s the best, by far,” Ryan said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “My job during the first Super Bowl year –– see if this paid off. He was like, ‘Look, these guys can’t tackle. Antwan Harris, they can’t tackle J.R. Redmond can’t make anybody miss. Get over there, and work tackling every day.’ We were working tackling in the playoffs.

“After practice, they’re putting their stuff on to tackle. Well, let’s see. Didn’t Antwan Harris force a fumble with a form tackle on Ricky Proehl right before half when we scored that touchdown?,” he added. “That worked out pretty good. I thought J.R. Redmond made a few plays making people miss during the championship game and Super Bowl, he does them both. (Belichick) had the foresight to see it coming. He can’t watch TV and just see the actual movie. He sees the dials –– ‘We’re watching on RCA today.’ He sees the whole console. I don’t see that; I don’t have that vision. I don’t think anybody does.”

Belichick certainly has kept that vision during his tenure as the Patriots’ bench boss, as he has a chance to claim a sixth Super Bowl victory come Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images