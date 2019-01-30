Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference Live: Watch State Of League Address Online

Once again, there’s no shortage of topics for discussions at Roger Goodell’s annual Super Bowl press conference.

The NFL commissioner, who fancies himself a readily available figure, will make a rare public appearance to field questions Wednesday about the state of the league.

There figures to be plenty of talking points, as it’s been another up-and-down year for The Shield. One would imagine the Kareem Hunt controversy will come up, as will the officiating snafu from the NFC Championship Game.

Watch the press conference below.

