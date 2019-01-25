Roger Stone Arrest: Chad Johnson Can’t Believe ‘Crazy’ Sight Of Neighbor’s Arrest

It wasn’t necessarily a beautiful day in Chad Johnson’s neighborhood Friday morning, at least not to start.

The former NFL receiver and the rest of the surrounding Fort Lauderdale, Fla., community woke up to quite a scene as longtime political operative Roger Stone was arrested early Friday morning by the FBI. Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump, became the latest to bite the dust in the ongoing investigation done by special counsel Robert Mueller.

As Stone was being taken away by federal law enforcement officials, the artist formerly known as Chad Ochocinco was just trying to get in his early-morning workout. It appears he was slightly disrupted by the wild scene that played out involving “(his) neighbor Roger.”

FBI arrested my neighbor Roger before my morning jog, I’ve only seen shit like that in movies, crazy to start to my Friday — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 25, 2019

Hopefully, Ochocinco didn’t lend Stone any power tools or anything like that. He might not be getting them back for a while.

All of a sudden, we all need Roger Stone/Chad Johnson neighbor stories more than we could have ever imagined.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images