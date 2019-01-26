Rolex 24 At Daytona Live Stream: Watch 2019 IMSA Race Online, On TV

The 2019 racing season has arrived.

Since 1962, the best endurance racers in the world have participated in the grueling Rolex 24 at Daytona, and they’ll do so again starting Saturday.

Drivers will compete in the 57th running of the 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway to kick off the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Once a champion is crowned Sunday afternoon, the countdown will begin to NASCAR’s Daytona 500, which goes down Feb. 17.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona:

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 p.m. ET, into Sunday, Jan. 27

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports, IMSA.TV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images