Ryan Donato’s Speed Through Neutral Zone Creates Scoring Chance Vs. Blues

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen was put to work early Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins created an early scoring opportunity thanks to the speed of Ryan Donato. After Brandon Carlo sent the puck along the boards through the neutral zone, Donato raced to gain possession and got a clear shot on net. Unfortunately for the B’s, Allen smothered Donato’s wrister to keep the home team off the board.

For a replay and breakdown of the sequence, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports