Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway To Sport Oscar Mayer For 2019 Daytona 500, More

Ryan Newman won’t need to wish to have Oscar Mayer wieners on his car at the 2019 Daytona 500.

Oscar Mayer will serve as primary sponsor for the No. 6 Ford Mustang for multiple races this season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, including the season-opening “Great American Race” on Feb. 17 and at ISM Raceway near Phoenix on March 10, Roush Fenway Racing announced Thursday.

“A win in the Daytona 500 means so much in our sport,” Newman said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to have one Daytona 500 win under my belt, and make no mistake, the goal is to put this No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford in victory lane at Daytona next month.”

Ryan Newman and @Roush6Team will be sporting the letters O-S-C-A-R in the 2019 Daytona 500. But the letter they're really focused on is "W." https://t.co/TjPn9IBcmh pic.twitter.com/Qiahh2aC7W — NESN Fuel (@NESNFuel) January 10, 2019

The deal continues a relationship that dates to the early 2000s, when Oscar Mayer served as an associate partner and appeared on cars driven by former RFR drivers Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch. Oscar Mayer joined the Kenseth-led No. 6 team as a primary sponsor last August.

Newman joins Roush Fenway having led more than 4,800 career laps and has won 51 poles, the ninth-most in NASCAR history. He won the 2008 Daytona 500 and will be looking to put RFR in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway for the first time since 2017, when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove the No. 17 Ford to a win in the Coke Zero 400.

Thumbnail photo via Roush Fenway Racing