Sabres Need Jeff Skinner To Elevate His Game In Jack Eichel’s Absence

The Sabres will be without their best player Saturday night at TD Garden, but there’s still reason to be confident in Buffalo against the Boston Bruins.

Jack Eichel will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury. The Sabres, however, still managed to grab a win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday thanks to a two-goal performance from Jeff Skinner.

Prior to Saturday’s Bruins-Sabres tilt, NESN’s Billy Jaffe broke down how Skinner could give the Black and Gold trouble. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports