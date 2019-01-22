‘Saints Got Robbed’ Billboards Appear In Atlanta For Super Bowl LIII

One New Orleans Saints fan is determined to deluge Super Bowl LIII with salt.

Matt Bowers, a New Orleans native and Saints fan who lives in the Atlanta, Ga., area, has rented space on billboards located near downtown Atlanta area that proclaim his favorite team was “robbed” of victory in the NFC Championship Game. The Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams thanks in large part to an astounding no-call late in the fourth quarter. The result provoked hand-wringing among neutral observers and furious outrage among Saints supporters.

Bowers has channeled his feeling of grievance by renting eight billboards, one of them next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium where Super Bowl LIII will take place, and adorning them with slogans like “SAINTS GOT ROBBED” and “NFL BLEAUX IT!”

This Saints fan reportedly bought 10 of these billboards in Atlanta 😂 pic.twitter.com/WTWRHniQKC — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 22, 2019

‘NFL bleaux it’: Angry Saints fan rents Atlanta billboards for Super Bowl https://t.co/oOtrjAcOJL pic.twitter.com/eg8xpVkV2J — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 22, 2019

“I’m just angry,” Bowers told New Orleans’ WWL-TV. “I thought about it last night and this morning on the way to work. I did what anybody from New Orleans would do if they were able.”

Bowers will keep the “SAINTS GOT ROBBED” billboards up through the Super Bowl, for which the New England Patriots and Rams will contend Feb. 3.

