Saints-Rams Ref Ruthlessly Heckled While Officiating College Basketball Game

The controversy around the NFC Championship Game is still alive and well. And that is absolutely terrible news for Bill Vinovich.

Vinovich was the lead official for last Sunday’s NFC title between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, where a critical no-call on an apparent pass interference against the Saints late in the fourth quarter swung the game on its head. The Rams ended up winning 26-23 in overtime to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

Friday night, Vinovich was on the officiating crew for a college basketball game between BYU and Saint Mary’s, and BYU fans certainly did not give the referee the warmest of welcomes.

Fans in the student section peppered Vinovich with questions about the NFC Championship game, and had a sign that read: “Bill, don’t screw these Saints.”

Vinovich was reportedly none too pleased, according to BYU’s radio host.

After the first media timeout, referee Bill Vinovich asked a group of BYU students to take down a sign that said “Don’t screw these Saints, Bill.” Excellent line from @boneyfuller tweeted earlier today. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) January 25, 2019

The blowback following the missed call has been massive, with several players calling for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to speak out on the matter, while fans from New Orleans continue to show their outrage.

Missed calls by referees are a part of the game. Unfortunately for Vinovich, fans getting on refs for missed calls is just as much part of the game as well, and it doesn’t look like this no-call will soon be forgotten.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images