Sam Adams Brews Tom Brady GOAT Beer; Limited-Edition IPA On Sale Thursday

Tom Brady’s fans just might love Samuel Adams Brewing Co.’s special plans for Super Bowl LIII.

The Boston-based brewery announced Tuesday it’s making a limited-release GOAT-themed beer, which celebrates the New England Patriots quarterback’s status as the greatest of all time and commemorates the team’s run to the Super Bowl. “Too old, too slow, still here” appears on the can’s label, hearkening back to Julian Edelman’s celebratory scream into Brady’s face during the AFC Championship Game and the chant the quarterback led at the Patriots’ Super Bowl send-off rally.

Tom Brady and Chris Hogan’s jokes about being old and slow inspired a Sam Adams beer https://t.co/TO3MaE9Ehl pic.twitter.com/3JhfDcKyUm — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) January 30, 2019

“We’re behind the New England Patriots 100 percent as they head to the big game,” Sam Adams founder Jim Koch said in a statement, per NBC 10 Boston. “The best way we could think to honor the team was to brew a beer for fans that can’t make it to Atlanta and a New England style Double IPA with as much spirit as the players felt like the perfect beer. We haven’t doubted them all season and can’t wait to watch them on Sunday with a beer in hand that honors their hard work.”

The New England style Double IPA will go on sale 4:30 p.m. ET in Sam Adams’ Boston Brewery and Tap Room to the first 199 customers. After that it only will be available on draft in the Tap Room until the kegs run out.

Brady, the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft , will lead the Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta, Ga., in Super Bowl LIII. He’s set to appear in the NFL’s biggest game for the ninth time in his career and trying to win it for the sixth time. Regardless of the outcome, NFL fans should toast such excellence from a player who entered the league without fanfare.

Sam Adams isn’t the only brewery celebrating Brady in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Tree House Brewing Co., based in Charlton, Mass., printed “BADDEST MF-ER ON THE PLANET” on the bottom of 26,000 cans last week, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images