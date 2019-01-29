Sammy Morris, Joe Vellano Discuss Nickell Robey-Coleman’s Take On Tom Brady

It might not have been Nickell Robey-Coleman’s best idea to talk about Tom Brady right before the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams safety made headlines Monday because of his negative comments about the New England Patriots quarterback, saying “he’s definitely not the same quarterback that he was.”

