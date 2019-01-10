Seahawks’ Russell Wilson To Attend Yankees’ Spring Training For Second Year

Russell Wilson is ready to scratch his baseball itch again.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback will attend spring training with the New York Yankees, his agent Mark Rogers told MLB Network Radio on Monday, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Russell Wilson will attend spring training with the #Yankees this year, as he did in 2018, his @MLB agent, Mark Rodgers, just told us on @MLBNetworkRadio. @MLBNetwork @Seahawks — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 10, 2019

Wilson, a second baseman, will return to Bronx Bombers’ camp for the second year in a row, having participated in their preseason preparations in 2018.

The six-time Pro Bowl QB might have been a baseball player if his football career didn’t flourish after the Seahawks picked him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. The Baltimore Orioles drafted him in the 41st round of the 2007 MLB draft but he elected to attend North Carolina State, instead of pursuing a pro baseball career at the time. The Colorado Rockies drafted him in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft, and he played Class-A baseball in their organization that summer and the next.

The Texas Rangers acquired Wilson’s baseball rights in December 2013 via the Rule 5 draft, over a year and a half after he had decided to focus on football. He attended spring training with the Rangers in 2014 and 2015, despite his status as an NFL star. The Rangers traded him to the Yankees last winter.

Wilson’s return to Yankees spring training doesn’t mean he’ll pursue a baseball career. He probably won’t report Feb. 18 along with position players. Instead he’ll be expected to turn up in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks later when he’ll treat fans to highlights like these.

.@DangeRussWilson is set to attend Yankees spring training again in 2019. Here's a look at some of the highlights from his first day in camp a year ago. pic.twitter.com/SAROsvLVes — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 10, 2019

Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images