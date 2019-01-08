Sean Kuraly Adds To List Of Clutch Goals With Overtime Winner Vs. Sabres

Sean Kuraly may only have four goals this season, but when the forward does light the lamp, it often comes in a big moment.

The 25-year-old notched his third goal of the campaign in dramatic fashion, tallying the overtime winner against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 29 to send the Boston Bruins into the the new year with a win. Kuraly also found the twine outdoors, scoring the go-ahead goal in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day against the Chicago Blackhawks.

To watch Kuraly’s game-winner against the Sabres, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images