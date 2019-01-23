Seasoned Patriots Have Hilariously More Super Bowl Experience Than Rams

If Super Bowl experience matters, then the New England Patriots will annihilate the Los Angeles Rams in 12 days.

But just a reminder: It didn’t make a difference last year when the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Players on the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII 53-man roster have collectively played in 86 Super Bowls, while Rams players have collectively played in five. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady obviously leads the Patriots with eight Super Bowl appearances. The Patriots have 15 players who haven’t played in a Super Bowl, meaning 38 have at least some experience. Only four Rams players have played in a Super Bowl.

PATRIOTS

EIGHT (1)

QB Tom Brady – XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIV, XLII, XLVI, XLIX, LI, LII

FIVE (1)

K Stephen Gostkowski – XLII, XLIVI, XLIX, LI, LII

FOUR (3)

WR Matthew Slater – XLVI, XLIX, LI, LII

S Patrick Chung – XLVI, XLIX, LI, LII

FS Devin McCourty – XLVI, XLIX, LI, LII

THREE (6)

FB James Develin – XLIX, LI, LII

WR Julian Edelman – XLVI, XLIX, LI (on injured reserve for LII)

TE Rob Gronkowski – XLVI, XLIX, LII (on injured reserve for LI)

RT Marcus Cannon – XLVI, XLIX, LI (on injured reserve for LII)

S Duron Harmon – XLIX, LI, LII

P Ryan Allen – XLIX, LI, LII

TWO (16)

QB Brian Hoyer – XLII, LII

RB James White – LI, LII (inactive in XLIX)

WR Chris Hogan – LI, LII

C David Andrews – LI, LII

OL Ted Karras – LI, LII

RG Shaq Mason – LI, LII

LG Joe Thuney – LI, LII

DT Malcom Brown – LI, LII

DE Trey Flowers – LI, LII

LB Dont’a Hightower – XLIX, LI (on injured reserve for LII)

LB Brandon King – LI, LII

LB Elandon Roberts – LI, LII

LB Kyle Van Noy – LI, LII

S Nate Ebner – XLIX, LI (on injured reserve for LII)

CB Jonathan Jones – LI, LII

LS Joe Cardona – LI, LII

ONE (11)

RB Rex Burkhead – LII

WR Phillip Dorsett – LII

TE Dwayne Allen – LII

OL James Ferentz – 50 (on practice squad for LII)

OT LaAdrian Waddle – LII (inactive in LI)

DT Adam Butler – LII

DT Lawrence Guy – LII

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – LII

LB Ramon Humber – XLIV

LB Albert McClellan – XLVII

CB Stephon Gilmore – LII

NONE (15)

RB Sony Michel

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

TE Stephen Anderson

LT Trent Brown

DE Adrian Clayborn

DE Keionta Davis (on non-football injury list for LII)

DE Ufomba Kamalu

DE Derek Rivers (on injured reserve for LII)

DT Danny Shelton

DE John Simon

CB Keion Crossen

CB Duke Dawson

CB JC Jackson

CB Jason McCourty

S Obi Melifonwu

— Only three Patriots players have been in a Super Bowl as members of a different organization — Ferentz, McClellan and Humber.

— Karras, Thuney, Roberts, Butler and Wise know nothing other than in their NFL lives than finishing the season with the Super Bowl.

— Only eight players have played in the Patriots’ last three Super Bowls — Brady, Gostkowski, Slater, Chung, McCourty, Develin, Harmon and Allen.

— Nine players predate Super Bowl XLIX

— Multiple veteran players are back healthy after missing last year’s Super Bowl — Edelman, Cannon, Ebner, Hightower and Rivers, who will make his Super Bowl debut if active.

RAMS

TWO (1)

RB C.J. Anderson – XLVIII, 50

ONE (3)

WR Brandin Cooks – LII

CB Sam Shields – XLV

CB Aqib Talib – 50

— Cooks played in Super Bowl LII with the Patriots last season.

— Talib played on the Patriots in 2012 and 2013, but he played in his Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

— This is Rams head coach Sean McVay’s first Super Bowl. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be coaching in his 12th Super Bowl.

