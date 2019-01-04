Here Are NFL Stars Tom Brady Topped For Best-Selling Jersey in 2018

The NFL was full of breakout performers and emerging stars this season, but none of them were able to claim the top spot in jersey sales in 2018.

That spot belongs to Tom Brady.

Apparently there were plenty of people still in search of TB12’s threads despite this being the 41-year-old’s 19th year in the league. Brady beat out star rookies Saquon Barkley and Baker Mayfield, MVP-candidates Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees, as well Khalil Mack, who was acquired by the Chicago Bears from the Oakland Raiders in September.

Your Top 10 @NFL Top Selling Jerseys of the 2018 season! pic.twitter.com/unkUUfwS3u — Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) January 3, 2019

It has not been Brady’s best season, as the New England Patriots quarterback threw 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 29 touchdowns were Brady’s fewest since 2013, and some began to speculate the quarterback was starting to show his age, or perhaps battling an MCL injury in the latter parts of the regular season. But TB12’s performance was enough to lead the Patriots an 11-5 record and a first-round bye in the playoffs, graciously giving his most loyal fans at least one more chance to suit up on gameday in their favorite jersey this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images