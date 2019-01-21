Shannon Sharpe Finally Concedes Tom Brady Is Better Than Aaron Rodgers

Shannon Sharpe has had his “come to Jesus” moment.

And by “Jesus,” we mean the football equivalent: Tom Brady.

Sharpe, as you know by now, long has maintained that Aaron Rodgers is a better quarterback than Brady. But in the wake of New England’s victory Sunday night over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Sharpe finally has come around.

Here’s what he had to say during Monday morning’s “Undisputed” episode:

"I fought it as long as I could, but I can't fight it anymore. Moving forward, from this day on, I will never ever say again that Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/dDqOLJFAhZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 21, 2019

Credit to Sharpe for being able to admit when he’s wrong. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for fellow talking head Rob Parker, who is even more of a Brady hater than Sharpe.

Of course, if Brady lays an egg in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, Sharpe probably will revert back to his previous line of thinking.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images