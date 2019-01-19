Shannon Sharpe Lays Out Chiefs’ Keys To Victory Against Patriots

The New England Patriots have represented the AFC in each of the last two Super Bowls, but Shannon Sharpe doesn’t believe that streak will swell to three.

The Patriots will battle the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. While New England seems to always turn it up a notch when the lights are at their brightest, Sharpe believes the Chiefs will be ones moving on to Super Sunday in Atlanta.

During Friday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Sharpe not only picked the Chiefs to win, but explained what they must do in order to dethrone Tom Brady and Co.

"I believe the Chiefs will win this ballgame and they will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/fC84z7fpvI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 18, 2019

Doing the opposite of what the Chargers did is sound advice from Sharpe, as Los Angeles let its divisional-round tilt against New England get out of hand rather quickly. But while that’s good in theory, who’s to say the Patriots don’t feature an entirely new gameplan Sunday? New England’s offense can pick you apart in a myriad of ways, and it’s not uncommon for Bill Belichick to devise a plan that catches the opponent off guard.

Sharpe isn’t alone with his prediction, though, as fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis likes Kansas City’s chances as well.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports