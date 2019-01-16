Shannon Sharpe Reveals Obvious Reason He Takes Shots At Tom Brady

We’ve always suspected it to be true and now we have the proof straight from the horse’s mouth.

Ever since FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” first aired, co-host Shannon Sharpe has spent a great deal of time bashing the GOAT himself, Tom Brady.

As much as Skip Bayless bloviates about what a privilege it is to watch the New England Patriots signal-caller spin the pigskin, Sharpe equally is there to pile on when things aren’t going well for TB12.

So, why the hate, Uncle Shannon? Simple. Like the rest of the world outside of New England, the Hall of Fame tight end is sick of the all the Ws in Foxboro.

On Tuesday’s episode, Sharpe admitted to Bayless and former Patriots linebacker James Harrison that the only thing he has against Brady is the winning.

“He is really a great dude,” Sharpe said of Brady. “I can’t take that away from him. I saw him at Tom Ford, I saw him again at a retail shop and I’ve met him a couple times. He’s really, really a great guy. I’m tired of all this winning! Tired of it! Tired of it!”

Finally, one of the world’s great mysteries has been solved.

H/t to WEEI.com

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images