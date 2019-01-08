Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Tom Brady For ‘Watching Film All Night’ Comment

Shannon Sharpe apparently has an issue with Tom Brady telling people he watches film.

On Tuesday’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe ripped into comments Brady made Monday on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan” where the quarterback said he was ‘watching film all night’ after the Los Angeles Chargers punched their ticket to New England for a Divisional Round matchup against the Patriots with a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

“Now all of a sudden this is the most important week for Tom Brady?” asked Sharpe. “It’s not important for Drew Brees or Patrick Mahomes? So now, only Tom Brady is this week important for? Oh, he’s studying film. If you don’t mind me asking, what was Drew Brees doing? Tom Brady wants us to believe he’s the only one that studies film.

“You think he watch more film than Peyton Manning? But Peyton Manning wasn’t out there telling you he watches film or stayed up all night studying.”

Well, regardless of how much film the two quarterbacks watch, it’s pretty clear that Brady’s playoff resume speaks for itself, and the fact that the 41-year-old is gearing up for his 38th postseason game while Manning, 42, is off making Nationwide commercials should also be noted.

“Of course it’s the playoffs,” said Sharpe. “It’s a one-game season. It’s the biggest game of the year for everybody. Sorry, Tom. Newsflash: not just you. You’re not the only one in the playoffs. You’re not the only one in the playoffs. You’re not the only one who this game matters too. You’re not the only one studying.”

But even Sharpe knows that Brady’s track record is undeniable.

“Look, Tom Brady is great,” Sharpe added. “He’s historically great, he’s pantheon great, he’s transcendentally great! But Tom Brady would have you believe he does things when it comes to studying and preparing that no other quarterback in the history of the league has done. That’s simply not true.

“It’s hard for me to believe that Drew Brees is not studying. It’s hard for me to believe that Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck are not studying. Now these other guys couldn’t have been studying because they were playing. But I can assure you when Nick Foles got on the plane, they had already uploaded New Orleans cut-ups to his Surface. …. I can assure you of that.”

