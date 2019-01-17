Skip Bayless Floats Thought-Provoking Theory On Kyrie Irving’s Apology

Kyrie Irving’s apology to LeBron James did nothing for Skip Bayless.

Irving revealed Wednesday night after the Boston Celtics’ 117-108 win over the Toronto Raptors that he called James over the weekend to apologize for how things ended in Cleveland, pointing out he once was a young player who “wanted everything at his fingertips” and thus didn’t properly embrace James’ return to the Cavaliers.

This revelation came on the heels of Irving calling out his Celtics teammates Saturday night after a loss to the Orlando Magic and later clarifying his comments were a product of wanting to win so badly.

While one could view Irving’s candidness as a positive development, Bayless floated an interesting theory Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Basically, Bayless believes Irving’s apology isn’t what it seems and that the All-Star point guard actually was trying to send another message to his Celtics teammates.

"By apologizing to LeBron for being immature and not seeing the big picture, Kyrie is trying to send the message to his younger teammates that they should do the same thing to him. 'You guys owe me an apology because I'm your LeBron.'" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/iEk3z6Y9mV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 17, 2019

So, what exactly were Irving’s intentions?

Maybe his apology really represents a coming of age as Irving evolves as the Celtics’ leader. Or maybe it just was his way of trying to convince his teammates to see things from his perspective, as Bayless suggests.

Either way, Irving was sensational against the Raptors, totaling 27 points and a career-high 18 assists. And the Celtics sure could use that version of Irving moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images