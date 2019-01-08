Spanish Radio Call Of Bears’ Cody Parkey’s Kick Is Something You Have To Hear

If you have a case of the Monday’s, we might be able to cure it.

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed what would have been the game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game. Parkey caught a lot of flak from Bears fans and even had his Wikipedia page changed to troll him. Luckily for the 26-year-old, the missed kick ended up getting tipped by Treyvon Hester, so you could say the loss wasn’t completely on Parkey.

If you were listening to the Spanish radio call of the dramatic 16-15 finish, you would have thought announcer Rickie Ricardo was going to jump through your speakers with how enthusiastic he was.

(You can listen here.)

Ricardo graced his listeners with six passionate “no señors” before he continued celebrating on the air.

The kick left Chicago and its fans in complete shock, while the Eagles and their fan base celebrated as their team earned a spot to face the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional round.

