Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Release Date Breaks Tradition, Pushed To May

Sports Illustrated is doing its best to keep up with the times.

The magazine announced Tuesday it will push back the publication of its annual “Swimsuit” edition from its traditional mid-winter date to May. SI is doing so in order to capitalize on readers’ anticipation of the start of summer and because the sports calendar no longer contains gaping holes as it did years ago.

“When Sports Illustrated launched SI Swimsuit in 1964, they chose February because back then there was a gap in sports,” SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day said. “But now there is no shortage of sports events in winter, so moving the issue to May aligns us perfectly with the joy that comes with the start of summer. I love the way this year’s issue is shaping up — it’s sexy but also shatters perceptions while being an empowering celebration of our incredible models.”

Cranston, R.I., native Olivia Culpo returns as one of the models who’ll appear in this year’s issue, as will Kate Bock, Hailey Clauson and many others.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images