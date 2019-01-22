State of Decline? Tom Brady’s Throwing Coach Hasn’t Seen Any Drop-Off

For the last 17 seasons, Tom Brady has been the ripping apart opposing NFL defenses on his way to five Super Bowl titles and status as the GOAT.

But as Brady continues to play into his 40s, those that have eagerly been waiting for the New England Patriots quarterback to “fall off a cliff” are looking for any evidence of decline to show that Brady’s reign over the NFL is ending.

Such was the case this season when Brady reportedly played through an MCL sprain for part of the season and put up less than stellar numbers as the Patriots limped to an 11-5 finish.

All of Brady’s doubters were foaming at the mouth proclaiming him washed or closed to it, and then came the playoffs. Brady torched the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round and led the Patriots on multiple touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and overtime to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady has looked the TB12 of old during the playoffs, hanging in the pocket and delivering strike after strike to his receivers. He hasn’t been bailing on throws or ditching plays early because of pressure. He’s looked nothing short of phenomenal in two playoff games.

So, perhaps Brady wasn’t showing signs of decline during the season. If you ask his long-time throwing coach Tom House, Brady hasn’t looked any different during their sessions this season.

“Without a doubt, (those misgivings) were confirmation bias. I’ve seen no drop-off in effectiveness or efficiency,” House told Sports Illustrated.

That sounds like bad news for everyone who has Patriots fatigue.

Brady and the Patriots will spend the next two weeks preparing for the Los Angeles Rams before they head to Atlanta to face Sean McVay’s team in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images