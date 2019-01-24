Steelers’ Antonio Brown Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Swirling Trade Rumors

We might not know where Antonio Brown will be playing next season, but we can be sure of one thing: he loves attention.

Rumors have swirled around the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver ever since the season ended, with some reports indicating Browns has asked for a trade and the Steelers will try and move the 30-year-old.

Things had gotten quiet in recent weeks, but Browns’ teammates, Juju Smith-Schuster and Maurkice Pouncey, were asked about the situation at the Pro Bowl, with both saying they hoped to have the NFL’s touchdown receptions leader back in the fold next season. Smith-Schuster, who’s success reportedly has caused Brown some irritation, said he’s reached out to Brown but has not heard back.

Well, Brown came back on the grid Thursday in the form of a cryptic tweet.

Open for business — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 24, 2019

When Brown signed his $68 million dollar contract extension in Feb. of 2017, he tweeted “Business is booming,” so this could be a message to the Steelers that he is ready to come to the table and try to move past whatever issues he has with the franchise and his teammates.

Of course, it could mean the Central Michigan product wants to talk to the Steelers about which team he would like to be traded to.

We’re sure we’ll hear more from Brown in the coming days, weeks and months.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images