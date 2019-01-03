Steelers TE Jesse James Has Perfect Analogy To Describe Team’s Endless Drama

Death, taxes and the Pittsburgh Steelers dealing with drama.

Whether it’s Martavis Bryant, Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell or, now, Antonio Brown, something always seems to be going sideways in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have turned themselves into a bit of a clown show with the incessant distractions, and it now seems as though some teammates are growing a little aggravated with it — and understandably so.

With the ongoing nonsense surrounding Brown fresh on everyone’s mind, tight end Jesse James had a pretty accurate description of what his team’s problem is.

“Ah man, we are — Kardashians. We have, I mean, we’re something,” James said, via PennLive. “It’s Le’Veon Bell issues, you have more stuff popping up weekly, Jeremy Fowler’s reporting stuff about Le’Veon every other week. There’s just people calling people out.

“We were in the front of the ticker on ESPN too much for just reasons that weren’t related to football and not for us playing great ball. It was more distractions.”

You can’t blame James for being pretty miffed, as the drama absolutely does detract from what is happening on the field, regardless of how they’re playing. It’s become pretty clear a culture change is needed within the organization, and it sounds like James, who is about to hit free agency, would embrace it if he does return to Pittsburgh.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images